CBI makes first arrest in Tapan Kandu murder case

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday made its first arrest in connection with the Jhalda Congress councillor Tapan Kandu murder case.



The accused, Satyaban Pramanik, was allegedly involved in the plan of Tapan's murder.

CBI has come to know that Pramanik, who is a non-teaching staff of a local primary school, also owns a hotel. Tapan's brother Naren Kandu used to visit his hotel frequently.

But he stopped visiting Pramanik's hotel after Tapan was murdered. It is being suspected that the plan to kill Tapan had been hatched at Pramanik's hotel. Earlier, SIT had detained Pramanik on suspicion. But, he was released due to his health conditions. On Tuesday night, sleuths again detained Pramanik. During the night long interrogation, Central agency officials found several discrepancies were found in his statement. On Wednesday morning, CBI arrested Pramanik. He was remanded to CBI custody for four days after Pramanik was produced at the Purulia court. A key eyewitness in the murder, Kandu's friend Niranjan Baishnab, was found dead at his residence

last week.