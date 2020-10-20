CBI DIG denies assault charge; court says no more orders needed

New Delhi: Stating that since the incident did not take place in its presence, a Delhi Court on Monday said that no orders were required in the case involving CBI prosecutor Sunil Verma where he alleged that a DIG of the investigative agency, Raghavendra Vats, allegedly punched and strangulated him when he went to his office, for purportedly not filing a chargesheet against Rajendra Kumar, former Principal Secretary to CM Arvind Kejriwal who is facing corruption charges.



Appearing before Special Judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma, who had summoned him to explain his conduct, Vats submitted that the allegations made by Verma are "absolutely false".

In his order, Judge Sharma said that since "it appears that both the parties have taken legal action against each other and the incident didn't take place in presence of the court, I am of the view that except for observing that PP Verma is an officer of the Court, nor further orders are

required".

While Verma had lodged a complaint at the Lodhi Colony Police Station, Vats later claimed that he had earlier allegedly complained about Verma to his seniors claiming misbehavior and lackadaisical attitude towards work, among others. A senior police officer said that an FIR has not yet been filed on Verma's complaint and investigation into it is ongoing while he denied having received a complaint from Vats regarding the same. A "fact-finding inquiry" has also been formed by CBI after taking cognisance of the incident.

Verma made the allegations during a proceeding on corruption allegations against Kumar and nine others for alleged financial misappropriation in awarding of contracts between 2007 and 2015 leading to a loss of Rs 12 crore to theexchequer.