CBI arrests Sisodia aide in Rs 2 lakh bribery case
New Delhi: As a heated poll campaign came to an end on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a staffer working with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a trap case, officials here said.
The central agency has said that Gopal Krishna Madhav, a staffer in Sisodia's office, was arrested in a bribery case after agency sleuths caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe amount of around Rs 2 lakh.
Madhav is a DANICS officer who had previously worked as AVATO in the Department of Trade and Taxes. A Delhi government order from 2015, showed that Madhav was transferred to the office of the Deputy Chief Minister in February of the same year.
The Delhi government website has listed Madhav as an Officer on Special Duty of Sisodia. However, sources have said that no involvement of Sisodia has been found so far.
