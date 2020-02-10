CBI arrests former NOIDA engineer Yadav Singh again

New Delhi: The CBI has once again arrested notorious former NOIDA engineer Yadav Singh, this time in a corruption case where he allegedly favoured five separate companies, purportedly run by his family and friends, by handing them around 88 contracts worth over Rs 116.39 crore in violation of tender processes while he was the Chief Maintenance Engineer of the Noida Authority.



The Central Bureau of Investigation had earlier also arrested Singh in a

disproportionate assets case where he had managed to amass assets which were over 500 per cent of his legal remuneration during the concerned time period.

In fact, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing a money laundering case against him based on the earlier CBI cases and has already attached around Rs 89 crore worth of his assets in the case.

The current case, however, pertains to a bunch of contracts he had awarded to five companies namely, Gul Engineers Co, SMP Technology Pvt Ltd, Abu Infracon Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Electricals and Shakambari Projects, by allegedly disregarding the rules and regulations for such a process.

Most of the contracts were awarded in flagrant violation of the tender process and many were awarded to companies that did not meet the basic qualification requirements, the agency alleged.

The CBI has alleged that Gul Engineers director Javed Ahmed was a close friend of Singh's and regularly paid bribes to Singh, including a time when he had given an Innova car to the public official; SMP Technology is run by three people who were classmates of Singh's son Sunny Yadav; Abu Infracon is purportedly also run by Sunny's friends and Shakambari Projects directors were also allegedly close to Singh.