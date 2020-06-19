CBI arrests Delhi Police SHO, two constables in Rs 6 lakh bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Station House Officer of the Delhi Police along with two constables in a Rs 6 lakh bribery, officials here said on Thursday, adding that the three policemen would be produced in court shortly.



The agency said that sleuths had also conducted raids at the premises of all three accused in the case, from where they had recovered a host of incriminating documents.

Officials here said that a case was registered against the policemen after the complainant had approached the agency with allegations against the cops. The complainant told officers that he had purchased a plot of land near Vijay Vihar in Rohini and was constructing a boundary wall for it when a few people came to him and started claiming the land.

He soon called for the police and had even registered a complaint with the Vijay Vihar police station, following which SHO SS Chahal had assured him no one would bother him about building the boundary wall. However, soon, the complainant said SHO Chahal started harassing him and demanding a bribe amount for letting him build the wall.

While the CBI FIR shows that Chahal had first demanded an amount of Rs 5 lakh, he had then upped the amount to Rs 6 lakh during negotiations. The complainant, meanwhile, had already gone to the CBI, and agency sleuths were already tracking the suspect officer.

When the complainant had set up a meeting to deliver the first installment of Rs 2 lakh, the CBI arrested two constables, Badri Prasad and Jitendra in a trap, accepting the amount on the SHO's behalf, who later led the agency to Chahal, who is posted as the Vijay Vihar police station SHO. The CBI said that they had conducted searches at three premises of the accused policemen and recovered many documents that were incriminating in nature.

Delhi Police said that all three policemen have been suspended.