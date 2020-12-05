CBI arrests BJP councillor in a bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a BJP councillor in Delhi connection with a Rs 10-lakh bribery case, officials said on Friday.

Manoj Mehlawat, the councilor from Vasant Kunj area, had allegedly demanded the bribe to allow the construction of a house without any hindrance, according to officials. Mehlawat was produced before a special court, which sent him to judicial custody. The agency has caught him red-handed after laying a trap, officials said.

After his arrest, the Delhi BJP said Mehlawat had been suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.