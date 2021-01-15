Caught on camera: Jafrabad RWA official shot dead in broad daylight

New delhi: A CCTV footage of the murder case of a property dealer in Jafrabad area in north-east Delhi has been released in which it can be seen that the deceased was chased and then shot in broad daylight. Police said they have not made any arrest in the



case.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 50-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified men. The deceased was identified as Raees Ansari. He was the member of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the locality. The CCTV footage of the incident came to light on Thursday where it can be seen that Raees was cleaning his vehicle and was talking to one man.

Meanwhile, two persons wearing masks came and one of them started talking to him. In a few seconds, the accused took out his pistol and tried to shoot Raees. The victim, after seeing the pistol, started running and in meantime, the accused shot him and fled the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said the deceased has a criminal history and they suspect personal enmity behind the incident. "We are probing the case from various angles. Soon the accused will be nabbed," police said.

Police is also questioning a few people in order to know whether he had any kind of altercation or dispute recently in property dealing matters. Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation is going on.

It was not the first time that such incident has taken place in north-east Delhi.

Recently, a shopkeeper was allegedly killed by two juveniles to take revenge for harassing them. Last year, a man was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Bhajanpura area.

In November last year, Delhi Police arrested two brothers for killing a BJP worker in Nand Nagri area.