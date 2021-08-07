Categorise stns as per crime, communality so capable officers can be posted there: CP

New delhi: The Delhi Police, now under the command of Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, has decided that the force would be able to serve the city better if police stations are broadly categorised as per their crime status and then officers are posted there for their experience and capabilities alone.



Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has given directions related to the classification of 203 police stations. "In pursuance of the directions of Commissioner of Police, Delhi, a committee hereby constituted for the classification of 178 territorial, 16 Metro, seven Railways and two Airport police stations, in order to enable transparent, professional posting of officers," said an Additional Commissioner of Police in an order which was sent to senior officers.

The committee will be headed by the Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) and four Special CPs from Western, South and Central zones and Crime, will be members.

"The police stations were divided into five categories that were law and order intensive, crime intensive, communally sensitive, VIP intensive, logistic intensive like IGI, Metro," an official said.

The official added, "The committee can use the data available with the CRO for the last five years to assessment since the crime and law and order data of 2020-21 would be extraordinary due to COVID-19 pandemic."

The committee will submit the report on August 20, the official said, adding that the report will help in the selection of officers in police stations.

According to officials, since police have to deal with the public at large, it has to exercise a high degree of professionalism in its work to cater to the expectations and requirements of all sections of society.

The officers and men of the force are provided basic training followed by in-service training programmes throughout their careers to enable them to handle their job in a highly professional manner.

"A police force responsible for the prevention of crime and management of law and order in the National Capital, Delhi Police has conducted itself most professionally so far," one official said.

Officials added that since professionalism is the answer to the unique challenges faced by it, the force and its leaders have taken several initiatives and inducted state-of-the-art technology in the execution of its work.