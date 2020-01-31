Cash, liquor, other items worth Rs 45.16 cr seized

NEW DELHI: Law enforcement agencies seized cash, liquor, drugs and narcotics, precious metals and freebies like laptops, cookers, and sarees, worth Rs 45.16 crore ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, the Election Commission said on Friday.



The Delhi Electoral office (CEO) said on Friday that the seized items are worth Rs 45.16 crore. This includes Rs 7.77 crore in cash, Rs 1.77 crore worth of liquor, Rs 5.03 crore worth of drugs/narcotics and Rs 28.86 crore of precious metals like gold and silver ornaments, seized during the model code of conduct in Delhi from January 6 to 30.

The election authority also said that 480 entries were made including 465 FIRs and 15 daily diary entries for violation of model code of conduct.

"Out of these FIRs 27 are against Aam Aadmi Party, 12 against Congress and six against BJP. 17 FIRs under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. Remaining 435 are against others or independent candidates and non-political parties under the same act pertaining to defacement of public and private properties. Till date, 312 FIRs have been registered under Arms Act and 338 persons have been arrested so far," said a statement by the EC.

At least 392 unlicensed arms and weapons and 453 cartridges, explosives and bombs have also been seized.