Cases dipping: Traders, market associations in Noida and Ghaziabad prepare to reopen

noida: Traders and market associations in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad are now starting to prepare for reopening their businesses with active cases in both districts on the verge of dipping below 600. The state government has said that districts can start thinking of unlocking plans after this benchmark is reached.



But even as authorities have said markets will be open from 7 am to 7 pm every day once the lockdown is lifted, the traders have demanded that business hours be extended by one hour as customers should have some time to shop in the evening hours during the summer months.

Active cases in GB Nagar and Ghaziabad stood at around 730 as of Thursday evening.

Owing to the downtrend recorded in the past couple of days, trader associations believe that by Friday, the active cases in both these districts will be below 600, however, the ease in restrictions will be provided from Monday as there will be a weekly off on Saturday and Sunday.

While there is no restriction to shut shops of essential needs after 7 pm, cops are enforcing the voluntary closure with shopkeepers closing their shops owing to a lack of buyers. The market wears a deserted look in the afternoons.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration held a meeting with the Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) and traders associations over opening markets and other economic activities.

In Ghaziabad, the total number of cases reported on Thursday are 40 taking the total number of cases to 62,549. With 149 positive patients getting recovered from Covid on Thursday the active cases are 730.

In Ghaziabad, the total number of cases reported on Thursday are 25. GB Nagar reported 3 deaths due to Covid on Thursday taking the death toll to 453 while no new death was reported in Ghaziabad and the death toll remained at 446.