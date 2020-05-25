Cases cross 13K-mark, toll at 261

New Delhi: With registering 508 cases in 24 hours till Saturday midnight, Delhi has witnessed more than 500 cases on sixth consecutive day. The official data released by the Delhi government recorded a total of 13,418 cases after adding the new cases. In Saturday's data, total spike was 591 while in Friday's spike was 660, highest in a single day in the national Capital. Thursday's data had recorded 571 new cases and Wednesday's data had witnessed 534 fresh cases while the figure was 500 on Tuesday also.



The government report had added 30 more deaths in the list and the death toll reached 261 from previous 231. Delhi minister Stayendar Jain also confirmed the total death toll early morning. "261 people have died due to Coronavirus in Delhi," the Minister had said while talking about number of cases in the city. The report, however, said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

The health bulleting also stated that among the total 13,418 positive cases, only 6,617 cases or 49.31 percent cases are active cases so far. Out of these active cases, 3,314 cases of 50.09 percent patients are at home-isolation after detecting very mild and mild symptoms and advised by the Health Department. These patients have been recuperating at homes under supervision of health staff, as claimed by the government earlier.

In remaining patients, 1,995 are admitted at COVID hospitals, 101 patients at dedicated COVID health centres and 490 at COVID care centres. A total of 184 patients are in ICU while 26 are still at ventilators in various hospitals. LNJP, RGSSH, LHMC, RMLH, SJH and AIIMS (Delhi and Jhajjar) were the leading dedicated Covid-19 hospitals housing the most number of Delhi's positive patients. A total of 536 patients are admitted at LNJP, 515 at both the hospitals of AIIMS, 188 at SJH, 134 at RGSSH and 156 at Max hospital. A total of 4,826 tests were also conducted at various testing centres across the city in a day period and the total number of tests reached 1,69,873 from previous 1,65,047. As many as 4,792 people had also gone for test on Friday.

As far as recovery rate is concerned, Delhi is still ahead of state having maximum number of cases and national average also. Since 273 people recovered till Saturday midnight total number of recovered patients reached 6,540. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is now 48.75 percent from previous 48.55 percent. The national average of recovered patient is 41.29 percent or nearly 7.5 percent less than that of Delhi's average.