Case registered after woman alleges sexual harassment at Metro station

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case after a woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man at Delhi Metro's Jor Bagh station a day before, officials said.



The woman alleged that a "policeman" standing on the platform did not take any action after she approached him for help following the incident.

Hours later, the woman took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal following which the police asked her to provide her contact details so that they can reach her.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also issued a statement, saying, the Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of our women commuters "very seriously" and is cooperating with law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken.

The Delhi Commission for Women also issued a notice to the police and sought an action taken report in connection with incident that took place on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the security inside metro stations is manned by the Central Industrial Security Force.

We are taking up the matter with the higher authorities in CISF to find out why the matter was not brought to Delhi Police's notice earlier, officials said.

In a series of tweets, the woman claimed that on Thursday afternoon when she got off at the Jor Bagh metro station, a man approached her on the pretext of confirming an address.

"While travelling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station. The man had asked for my help w an address during the metro ride.

"I helped him, then got off at my station and sat on the platform to book a cab. The man approached me again at the station under the garb of confirming the address. Believing dat he needed help.." The man flashed his genitals while trying to show me a file containing the address, the woman alleged in a tweet.

The woman also alleged that the policeman standing on the platform did not help.

"I approached a policeman standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs to talk about it.

"I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked dem to take me to the CCTV room so dat I could recognise him," she said in another tweet.

The entire incident was captured on camera but then we saw the man get into a different train and leave.

"I asked them to do something about it but instead they started blaming me and said dat I shouldve created a scene & tht theres nothing they can do now since he managed to leave," the woman claimed in her tweets.

The woman said she is scared to step out of her house and "the incident has completely shaken up my belief that metros are safe." She said it's important that this reaches the right authorities, including the DMRC and the Delhi Police so that they know "how bad their safety measures are".

Following this, the DMRC in its statement said, "Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of our women commuters very seriously and all possible cooperation is being extended to the law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken".