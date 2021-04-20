Case registered after DTC claims fake tickets worth Rs 70L printed

New Delhi: Delhi Police has started their investigation after Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) alleged that fake bus tickets were printed and given to passengers. The investigators are probing whether these fraudsters have prepared fake tickets worth Rs 70 lakh.



As per the complainant, who is a vigilance officer in DTC, during checking conducted last month, the vigilance team of DTC found that one of the conductors had not mentioned details of tickets in the register containing ticket details. These tickets were already given to passengers and money was taken from them. During further probe, it was found that tickets were not allotted by the ticket section of Vasant Vihar Depot.

During the search, fake tickets worth more than

Rs 6,000 was recovered from the possession of the conductor. The tickets were printed in different series. The vigilance team visited the printing press from where tickets of DTC are printed. There they found that these tickets were not printed from that press.

As per the official, it is being suspected that these fake tickets were printed from the private printing press. The official suspected that there is a possibility that four lakh fake tickets might have been printed which cost Rs 70 lakh.