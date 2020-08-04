Case fatality rate in Noida and Ghaziabad slips below state and national average

Noida/Ghaziabad: While both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad district have reported nearly 5,500 COVID-19 cases respectively till now, the case fatality rate (CFR) in these two districts has come down to below the state average of 2 per cent and the national rate of around 2.2 per cent. The CFR remained at its peak in the month of May and June but started to decline in July when there was a spike in positive cases being reported each day.



In Gautam Buddh Nagar the total number of persons who have succumbed to the contagious disease stands at 43 while in Ghaziabad, 64 persons have lost their lives to the virus. Last month when the maximum number of cases was reported, only six people in Ghaziabad and 14 in GB Nagar had died due to COVID-19. The average CFR in Ghaziabad is nearly 1.2 per cent while the overall CFR of GB Nagar is 0.8 per cent.

In June, the CFR was 3.5 per cent but in July it was only 0.2 per cent against the most number of cases reported since the outbreak. In Noida, the CFR was at its peak in May and June and reached over 2.5 per cent but declined steadily in July to 0.6 per cent. Significantly, a large number of deaths have been reported in the age bracket of 41-50 years of age.

While nearly 28 per cent deaths have been reported in the age bracket of 41 and 50 years, the majority of the patients who have died are aged between 61 and 70 years. Officials said that the least vulnerable among various age groups is the 0-20 year bracket, which has not seen a single COVID death in both the districts.

According to official data, in Ghaziabad, 63 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths were of men and in Noida, this is 69 per cent. Taking cognizance, the district magistrate of Ghaziabad, Ajay Shankar Pandey has deputed a nodal magistrate to oversee the timely referral of patients to higher facilities.

The DM said that a centralised control system had been constituted at the District Collectorate for monitoring, sampling, testing, and allocating facilities to patients and that a system for early detection of patients has already been put into place which has seemingly worked out for the administration to detect more cases.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Noida has said that the doctors and healthcare staff to follow a set procedure for early detection. "We follow set rules where patients are constantly monitored for vital signs. Also, we have assigned more medical professionals from across the country to interact with senior doctors deputed at Level 2 and 3 facilities to note down the procedure that is being followed," said Suhas LY, District Magistrate, GB Nagar.