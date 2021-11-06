Cars pile-up on Eastern Peripheral E-way, leave 6 injured, couple critical

greater noida: At least half a dozen vehicles collided into one another at Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida after a thick layer of smog engulfed the NCR region on early Friday morning. The pile-up left six persons, including two children, injured. According to police, the incident took place when a car collided into a truck with visibility being very low due to dense smog. Four more cars which were close behind also rammed each other leaving six persons injured. Police said that the vehicles were moving towards Faridabad.



As the information was conveyed, highway patrolling team and police rushed to the spot and the victims were taken to a private hospital for treatment. The occupants of i20, a couple and two children, were critically injured in the incident but their condition is stable after treatment. Police said that no fatalities were reported in the incident. Some people have received critical injuries but fortunately their condition is stable and no fatalities have been reported.

"The incident was a result of low density due to fog, however, police investigations into the case are underway," a senior police officer said. Police had to use cranes to remove the mangled car from the expressway and the traffic was restored.

A thick layer of smog covered Noida and Ghaziabad on Friday morning with air quality started to deteriorate and visibility began falling on Thursday evening itself. Severe AQI levels choked both the cities. In Noida, the AQI levels remained in hazardous levels on Friday with PM10 and PM2.5 levels recorded above 400 while in Ghaziabad the situation was more worse with same levels remained above 500.

Dense fog has aggravated the prevailing pollution problem in NCR region. The low wind speed increased the density of the suspended particles in the air. Several trains are reported to be running late dur to this. According to meteorological department officials, the current fog and smog situation may continue to prevail for next few days.