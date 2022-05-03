Car plunges into canal in Greater Noida, 1 dead and 4 hospitalised

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man died and four others were hospitalised with injuries after their speeding car plunged into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday morning, police officials said.



The driver of the car had fallen asleep on the wheel, leading to the crash around 5 am under the Dadri police station area, the officials said.

"They were going from Delhi to Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district. They driver of the car, identified as Chand (19), apparently fell asleep while driving and the car plunged into the Kot Canal," a police spokesperson said.

While Chand died of drowning, the other four passengers, all aged between 18 and 25 years, were rescued by the locals and rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said.