CAQM directs all industries in NCR to switch to PNG

New Delhi: Reiterating its push for industries to switch to cleaner fuels, the Centre-appointed air quality panel on Wednesday directed industries operating in the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) or biomass fuel.

In its official order, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas observed that despite the availability of natural gas infrastructure, industries located in NCR of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan have still not shifted to PNG or cleaner fuels. It directed them to switch to PNG or biomass fuel by September 30 or face shut down. "Non-switchover shall result in closure of industries using other fuels," the panel said. It also said that till such time the transition to fuels is affected, such industries shall use only fuels as approved by the respective state governments for industrial operations.

The commission said that industries in the jurisdiction of GNCTD have already been shifted to cleaner fuel, mainly PNG. This decision of the commission has been taken after soliciting views from different organisations, associations, entities and state governments.

"A large number of associations, federations and individuals submitted before the commission their requests for permitting use of biomass fuels in addition to PNG, citing that biomass-based fuels are much more environment friendly than fossil fuels like HSD and coal, etc in terms of carbon emissions," it said. The emissions from industries using polluting fuels create an adverse impact on air quality in the NCR and shifting of industries to PNG/cleaner fuels has always been a priority for CAQM, it said.

The panel noted that open burning of biomass is one of the major causes for air pollution in NCR and through enhanced usage of biomass as fuel in industrial operations in the NCR, the commission is primarily focused on controlling the issue of biomass burning.