Capital's edges swell with farmers as security tightened, traffic woes persist

New delhi: The number of protesting farmers swelled at Delhi border points on Wednesday as police stepped up security after thousands blocked key gateways into the national capital for the seventh day on the trot, leaving commuters to face a harrowing time.



The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur intensified leading to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with Uttar Pradesh. The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead, the traffic police tweeted.

And as the farmers kept swelling in numbers on the Capital's gates, one senior official said, "Diversions have been provided and we are in talks with farmers to clear the blockade. So far the situation is peaceful."

At the Chilla Border which connects Delhi with Noida, more farmers from Firozabad, Meerut, Noida and Etawah started gathering, prompting the authorities to close the key road stretch for the second consecutive day.

"More farmers from several districts, including Firozabad, Meerut, Noida and Etawah, are on their way to Chilla border. We will not leave this place until our demands are met," Ramkishan, a protesting farmer, said.

Meanwhile, wrestler Great Khali urged people to join the farmers' protests and support them so that the government accepts their demands. The former world heavyweight champion in WWE also talked about the losses that farmers will face due to these laws.

"Farmers are carrying rations, they will not move until their demands are met," Khali said. On the other hand, women Kabbadi players also joined the protest.

In the afternoon, the Kalindi Kunj border was also closed as farmers had come through the Noida border. "As a precautionary measure, the border was closed for a few minutes and later opened," one official said. According to Delhi Police, Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, Jhatikra, Chilla, Auchandi, Lampur are now closed.

More farmers in Nuh are now also joining hands and raising their voices against three farm laws. Not willing to back down, most of the farmers have again warned that they will be marching towards the Tikri border to lend their support to protesting farmers over there today.

The Delhi Teachers ' Association (DTA), an organisation of Delhi University academics, has come out in support of the farmers' movement. The teachers and professors involved in the DTA have justified the demands of the agitating farmers and said the central government should talk unconditionally to solve their problems and address their concerns.

The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday also formed a human chain at the ITO intersection as a means of their support to the protesting farmers at the city's borders.