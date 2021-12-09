Capital sees 65 new Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate rises to 0.11%

New Delhi/Gurugram: Delhi reported 65 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a day, while the positivity rate rose marginally to 0.11 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday.



The national Capital has recorded two deaths due to the coronavirus infection so far in December. Seven Covid fatalities were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the city's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,41,514, including over 14.16 lakh patients who have recuperated. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 25,100.

According to the health bulletin, 50,023 tests, including 41,272 RT-PCR ones, were conducted on Monday to detect COVID-19.

There are 404 active cases of the infection in Delhi now, up from 376 the previous day. A total of 160 patients are in home isolation, up from 152 a day ago.

The number of Covid containment zones has gone up to 95 from 93.

Delhi reported 51 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.1 per cent and zero death on Tuesday. It had recorded 40 fresh cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, a resident of Gurugram who recently returned from Germany found positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19. As per protocol he is right now receiving treatment in Delhi's LNJP Hospital where his condition is being monitored by the doctors.