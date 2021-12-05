Capital sees 51 cases, 0 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi has recorded 51 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and no death due to the infection has been reported, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday. With the new cases, the cumulative tally of cases has increased to 14,41,295 in the national Capital, while over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far, the data stated.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection stands at 25,098. The bulletin said that 64,826 COVID-19 tests — 55,421 RT-PCR tests and 9,405 rapid antigen tests — were conducted in the city on Friday. The number of active cases stands at 322.

Meanwhile, amid rising concerns over 'Omicron', the new variant of COVID-19, the Delhi Police has instructed its personnel and their family members to get fully vaccinated, besides following COVID-appropriate behaviour, officials said on Saturday. The department has also called for reviving its COVID-19 Health Monitoring Cells headed by inspector-rank officials, and ensuring availability of oxygen cylinders and life saving medicines, they said.

Also the New Delhi district administration has issued show-cause notices to Air India and a private airline from Iran for alleged violation of passenger boarding guidelines issued by the Centre following the emergence of the coronavirus variant Omicron.