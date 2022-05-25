Capital sees 418 new cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate 2.27%

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported 418 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,04,240 and the death toll climbed to 26,203.



A total of 18,451 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national Capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had logged 479 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 2.06 per cent and one death. The city saw 530 cases and zero deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.17 per cent.

On Thursday, the Capital recorded 520 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and one death. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 1,841, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,330 patients are under home isolation, it said, adding that there are 638 containment zones in the city.

There are 9,611 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 115 of them are occupied, the bulletin stated.