Capital sees 35 more deaths & 1,363 cases

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,363 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with over 90,000 tests conducted, the highest till date, even as the positivity rate slipped to 1.51 per cent, authorities said.



The death toll mounted to 10,182 with 35 new fatalities, they said.

This is the third consecutive day when the positivity rate remained below 2 per cent.

These 1,363 fresh cases, lowest since August 31, came out of the record 90,354 tests conducted the previous day, including 49,102 RT-PCR tests and 41,252 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi Chief Minister's Office tweeted on Thursday, "Delhi Sets a New Record! Over 90000 Corona tests have been conducted in a single day. Delhi is defeating Corona through aggressive testing and timely treatment."

According to the Thursday bulletin, out of the total number of 18,815 beds in COVID hospitals, 15,351 are vacant.