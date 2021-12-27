Capital sees 290 new Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate jumps to 0.5%

New Delhi: Amid growing Omicron threat, Delhi reported 290 fresh Coronavirus cases, highest since June 10, and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department here on Sunday.



This rise is the highest since June 10 when Delhi logged 305 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent. A total of 44 deaths were also recorded on that day.

The positivity rate of 0.55 per cent is highest since June 4, when it was 0.68 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi logged 249 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13, and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.43 per cent. On Friday, 180 cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, according to officials figures.

With the fresh cases on Sunday, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352, while the death toll rose to 25,105 in the national Capital. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered till now.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 1,103, a significant jump from 934 the previous day. As many as 583 patients are in home isolation, up from 464 on Saturday.

The number of containment zones in the city stood at 279, while it was 248 a day ago, according to the medical bulletin.

The spike in fresh cases in the span of last few days is being recorded amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi.

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in the city is currently treating 68 patients of the Omicron variant, while 40 patients have been discharged, a senior official of the health facility said on Sunday.

Besides the LNJP Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Max Hospital Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad have also set up facilities for isolating and treating suspected cases of Omicron following orders from the Delhi government.

Genome sequencing of samples of all COVID-19-infected people in Delhi is being conducted since December 22 to ascertain if the new Omicron variant has spread in the community.

A total of 52,947 tests — 50,059 RT-PCR tests and 2,888 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the latest bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Ankur Garg, Commissioner, Trade and Taxation, Delhi, cautioned against the rise in cases.