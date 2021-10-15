Capital sees 28 new cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 0.05%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 28 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the city health department.



Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital last month — one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28 — according to official figures. Two fatalities due to the viral disease have so far been recorded this month in Delhi — one on October 2 and another on October 10 — according to official data. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 25,089 in the city.

On Thursday, 28 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Wednesday, 31 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

On Tuesday, 34 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The number of cumulative Covid cases in Delhi stood at 14,39,311 on Thursday. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recuperated.

A total of 61,012 tests — 44,932 RT-PCR tests and 16,080 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The daily Covid case count had dropped to 17 in the national capital on September 13, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent on that day, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, apex child rights body NCPCR on Thursday sought action against a promotional Delhi government video that purportedly shows a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for an advertisement without wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also said that it is a violation of the Centre's COVID-19 protocols and also endangers the lives of schoolchildren.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, the commission said that it has received a complaint against a promotional video which features Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The said promotional video involves a large gathering of schoolchildren shooting for the advertisement without wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, amidst breakout of COVID-19 pandemic, which is violation of Covid protocols issued by the government of India and also endangering the lives of minor schoolchildren of Delhi," the NCPCR said.