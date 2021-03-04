Capital sees 261 new Covid cases, one death; nearly 28,000 get shots

New Delhi: As COVID-19 vaccinations in the Capital see a rise after having roped in private facilities, so has the number of new Coronavirus infections with Delhi on Thursday reporting 261 new cases and one more death. The previous day, the city had reported 240 new cases.



The total tally of cases in the city has now surpassed 6.4 lakh with the death toll from the virus at 10,915.

Meanwhile, 27,959 were administered vaccine shots on Thursday, with most of them coming from private hospitals and healthcare facilities.

According to the data shared by the Delhi government, 69 per cent (11,344) of the vaccinations were undertaken at private facilities and 31 per cent (5,159 at government facilities.

Of the total number of people vaccinated on Thursday, the Delhi government said over 23,000 people received their first dose while only about 4,809 turned up for their second dose.

Further bifurcating the data, the Delhi government said that 14,328 people above the age of 60 were vaccinated and 2,175 people between the ages of 45 and 59 with comorbidities got their first shot on Thursday.

Moreover, 4,413 frontline workers and 2,234 healthcare workers took the jab on Thursday.

Of total vaccinations, the Delhi government went on to say that six minor cases of after-effects following immunisation were reported.

The Capital has seen a consistent rise in Covid-19 infections since the beginning of last month. While active cases were hovering around 1,000 as of February beginning, they have now crossed 1,700, with over 800 of them recovering under home isolation.

The new cases on Thursday came out of the 66,432 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, leaving the daily positivity rate at 0.39 per cent. The daily positivity rate has been below one per cent ever since the city overcame the third wave of infections right after the festive season last year.