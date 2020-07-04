Capital sees 2,520 fresh Corona cases

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday reported 2,520 new COVID-19 cases with daily cases seeing a slight rise once again, taking the total tally here to 94,695. The Delhi government said that the Capital currently has 26,148 active cases, of which 15,878 are under home isolation.



However, with 59 deaths added to the toll in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 fatalities here have reached 2,923. Moreover, recoveries in the Capital have risen to 65,624 with 2,2,617 fresh recoveries reported on Friday. Meanwhile, the total number of tests in the city has reached 5,96,695 tests, of which 24,165 were conducted in the last 24 hours. As per Monday's bulletin, 10,577 RT-PCR tests and 13,588 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Besides, the number of available beds for Coronavirus patients is inching towards 10,000 with currently a total of 9,608 beds vacant. The Delhi government said that the containment zones in the Capital had risen to 445 on Friday.

Significantly, authorities in Delhi on Friday started the process of conducting antigen tests outside the COVID-19 containment zones, a move that will ramp up testing in the national Capital. The authorities started conducting rapid antigen tests outside the 445 containment zones of the national capital, an official said.