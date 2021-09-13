Capital sees 22 new cases, 44 recoveries

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Sunday, while 22 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month on September 7. The death toll due to the Coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,083.



A total of 61,968 tests, including 47,028 RT-PCR and 14,940 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the bulletin. The national capital has so far reported 14,38,233 cases of which over 14.12 lakh have recovered. The active caseload in the city declined to 390 on Sunday from 412 on Saturday, it stated.

The number of people under home isolation was 101 on Sunday while it was 110 on Saturday. The number of containment zones also dropped to 94 from 100 on Saturday.

The national capital had recorded 36 cases on both Thursday and Friday with a positivity rate was 0.05 per cent.

With over 11,000 Covid vaccine shots given on Sunday, the cumulative number of doses administered in the national capital so far has reached 1,50,22,686, according to the Co-WIN portal. The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays.

Of the total 1,50,22,686 doses administered, 43,84,838 are second doses, according to the portal. Over 87.10 lakh men and more than 63.08 lakh women have been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine, it said.

A majority of those inoculated are in the 18-44 age group and their number is over 87.15 lakh, while 41.02 lakh in the 45-60 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The total number of people in the above 60 category who have been inoculated stands at 22.05 lakh. On Saturday, 1,30,180 doses were administered in the city, of which 51,629 were second doses, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

Delhi had nine days of vaccine stock left on Sunday morning. The national capital had received 5,31,770 doses of Covishield on Saturday, it added.