Capital sees 200 new cases & two deaths

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 200 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.36 per cent, authorities said. With this, the death toll from coronavirus infection has grown to 10,905.



On Monday, 145 cases and two fatalities were registered.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in this month. On February 9 too, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

Meanwhile, over 3.4 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,000 people receiving the jabs on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials. Of these, more than 1.41 lakh are healthcare workers and over 2 lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.

On Wednesday, coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to nearly 18,600 beneficiaries in Delhi. Two minor cases of AEFI were reported, officials said.