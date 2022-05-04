Capital sees 1,414 fresh cases & 1 death; positivity rate drops to 5.97% from 6.42%

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases, around 31 per cent more than a day ago, though the positivity rate came down to 5.97 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. One death occurred due to the disease. With these new cases, the national Capital's overall COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,87,050, while the death toll stands at 26,176. Delhi on Monday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent.



Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain met the family members of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, who died battling Covid, and provided an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore to them, officials said on Tuesday.

Dr Kumar, who was a pediatrician at the Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, passed away on March 3, 2021. During the lockdown, Kumar extended his services to people living in the containment zone and home quarantine.

Kumar got infected with COVID-19 while on duty. After being hospitalised for 10 days, he passed away. In an official statement, Jain said, "Even though the ex-gratia amount will not be able to compensate for the loss caused to the families, I hope that the family will get some help from this amount.

"Many corona warriors lost their lives while serving humanity and society. We heartily salute their hard work and their zeal to fight the pandemic."

The Delhi government has so far given a 'Samman Rashi' of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 37 Covid warriors, who lost their lives due to the infection while serving the people during the pandemic, the official statement stated.