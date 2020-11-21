Capital reports 6,608 new cases

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday reported 6,608 new COVID-19 cases emerging out of the over 62,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the daily positivity rate down to 10.59 per cent. The city added 118 deaths to its toll, which climbed to 8,159.



As Delhi tries to significantly ramp up its RT-PCR testing numbers, authorities here along with over 9,500 ground-level teams set out to conduct the largest door-to-door survey to surveil Covid-19 cases since the outbreak.

The survey will be completed within five days and will cover over 57 lakh people in containment zones, dense areas and identified clusters of virus transmission, officials said. Each team has a target to survey 50 households every day, they added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that the survey is aimed at identifying and testing symptomatic people living in containment zones and densely packed areas. Containment zones in the Capital rose to 4,560 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the MHA on Friday said a total of 205 ICU beds and 116 oxygenated beds were added in various hospitals here in the last week.

As many as 120 ventilators have also arrived from Bharat Electronics Limited in Bangalore to be given to various hospitals, while authorities have enhanced the capacity of daily RT-PCR tests in Delhi to 37,200.

On Thursday, a total of 30,735 RT-PCR tests were conducted in Delhi and the number of RT-PCR tests carried out on November 15 was just 12,055, the MHA claimed.

However, the Delhi government's official bulletin showed that 23,507 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Thursday — still setting a record for daily RT-PCR tests.