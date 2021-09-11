Capital reports 36 new cases, 0 fatality; positivity rate at 0.05%

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi in a day while 36 fresh cases were reported during the same period with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.



According to official figures, only one fatality due to Covid has been reported in this month so far, on September 7. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,083.

A total of 76,883 tests, including 52,042 RT-PCR and 24,841 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the latest bulletin.

On Thursday, 36 cases were recorded while the previous day, 41 fresh cases were registered. On both days, the positivity rate was 0.05 per cent.

On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks. The number of deaths per day, has also been showing a decline in the last several days.

Delhi Health Minister Saturdar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

Meanwhile, over 1.53 lakh Coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on September 9, according to the city government's Covid vaccination bulletin issued on Friday. The present stock of coronavirus vaccines will last for another four days, it said.

As on Friday morning, Delhi had a balance stock of 8,38,040 coronavirus vaccine doses, of which 7,76,190 jabs are of Covishield and 61,850 are of Covaxin, according to the government data.