Capital records over 40 deaths for 2nd straight day

New Delhi: The national Capital reported 42 COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the number of deaths to 5,235, while 3,292 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,71,114.



This is the second day on the trot when the city reported more than 40 coronavirus deaths.

On Saturday, authorities had reported 46 fatalities, which was the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths. The cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 2,71,114 on Sunday with 3,292 more people contracting the viral disease.

The 42 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,235. The capital reported 3,372 cases on Saturday, 3,827 on Friday, 3,834 on Thursday, 3,714 on Wednesday, and 3,816 on Tuesday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,36,651 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 51,416 tests were conducted on Saturday to detect COVID-19 infection, of which 11,414 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 40,002 rapid antigen tests. The health authorities have conducted around 5.55 lakh tests in the last 10 days — an average of more than 55,500 per day. The number of total tests conducted was 23,69,592 on September 17. It rose to 29,24,754 on Saturday.

The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 6.40 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate was 9.27 per cent. The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 0.98 per cent.

The number of active cases decreased from 29,717 on Saturday to 29,228 on Sunday.

Around 150 containment zones were added in the last 24 hours. The number of red zones was 2,231 on Saturday and 2,380 on Sunday.