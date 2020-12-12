Capital records 2,385 new cases; positivity rate 3.3%

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded 2,385 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 71,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 3.33 per cent, authorities said.



The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively.

However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

These new cases came out of 71,679 tests conducted the previous day, including 31,724 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Sixty fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national Capital to 9,934, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases on Friday dropped to 18,676 from 18,753 the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,03,535.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi increased to 6,501 on Friday from 6,430 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister said that Delhi witnessed its peak of the third wave on November 7 wherein the positivity rate was 15.26 per cent and which has been on a perpetual decline ever since. He added that for the last 10 days the positivity rate has been below 5 per cent.

He said that the third wave of Covid in Delhi has declined and urged everyone

to continue following the precautions to effectively combat the virus.

"I can say that the third wave is on the wane. More than 70,000 tests however are still being carried out. The situation is very much under

control, but still, I will request you all to wear a mask, follow social distancing. Wearing a mask will help us in eradicating the virus from the city,"

he said.