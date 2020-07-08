Capital records 2,033 fresh cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,033 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally here to 1,04,864 while the death toll mounted to 3,213 with 48 fatalities. However, 78,199 patients of these have recovered from the contagious disease and only 4,859 of them are recuperating in hospitals, with an active case count of 23,452. The Delhi government said that 14,661 patients are recovering in home isolation. The official health bulletin showed that 22,028 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 9,461 were RT-PCR tests and 12,567 were rapid antigen tests. The number of containment zones has increased to 458 now.



Meanwhile, Delhi gover-nment on Wednesday released a list of contact numbers of the "District Surveillance Team" in order to provide Pulse Oximeters for every individual who is in home isolation.

Covid positive patients who are at home isolation can contact the surveillance team in their respective district and get oximetry to measure their oxygen level every two hours.

Patients in the East district can call on 2237491, in Shahdara they can call on 22111363, 22127901. Similarly Covid positive patients in Central district can call on 23616835, 23551817 and in the South district they can call on 26693339, 26692389. For south-east the number is 26566590, for west district it is 25255021, 25281388 and south west it is 25081252, 25087947. For New Delhi the number is 28524197 and North Delhi it is 23645701, North west it is 27861592, 27861464 and for North East the numbers are 22116203, 22583568, 22110757.

The Chief Minister had said that the supply and availability of oxygen was essential to fight the infection. "Delhi government has arranged a special team with oxygen concentrators in every district. They will reach the residences of quarantined patients with concentrators if the need arises."