Capital records 199 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.34%

New delhi: Delhi recorded 199 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the seventh time the daily incidences count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate stayed much below 0.50 per cent.



These new cases came out of the 57,993 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is also the seventh time, the number of daily cases has stood below the 200-mark in January. The infection tally in the city stood at 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,835 with six new fatalities, authorities said on Thursday.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose slightly to 1,575 from 1,501 on Wednesday, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 31,247 RT-PCR tests and 26,746 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,34,524.

Meanwhile, AIIMS has an ongoing walk-in Covid-19 vaccination drive for its healthcare workers. Serving AIIMS staff members can walk into the new RAK OPD on the eighth floor of the EHS facility and get the Covaxin vaccine. The vaccine is being administered on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between 9am and 4pm.

This drive was started on January 16 though the administration has not yet notified when it will be stopped, a senior nurse at the hospital said. Omprakash Meghwal from the AIIMS Nurses' Union said "while data for total vaccinations done till now has not been tabulated as yet, today we saw at least 100 people get vaccinated. Even when the footfall is low, about 50 people walk in to receive the vaccine".

Over 8,200 healthcare workers received Covid vaccine shots on Thursday in the second week of the vaccination drive as the city recorded a turnout of more than 77 per cent. "The targeted number for vaccination on Thursday was 10,600," officials said.