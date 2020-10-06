Capital records 1,947 new cases

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday added 32 deaths to its COVID-19 toll as the government here reported 1,947 new cases, taking the total tally here to above 2.92 lakh, officials here said. The relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 35,593 tests conducted on Sunday. On weekdays, the average number of tests conducted ranges between 50,000 to 55,000. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Sunday stood at 28,008 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were at 7,585.



Thirty-two new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,542, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases on Monday stood at 23,080. The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,707 from 2,696 on Monday. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 13,905 on Monday compared to 14,700 the previous day.

The positivity rate on Monday stood at 5.47 per cent while the recovery rate crossed 90 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.89 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Further, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has with immediate effect appointed Sanjay Aggarwal and Rajiv Kumar Gupta as the medical superintendents of Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research and Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, according to an order issued on Monday by the Delhi health department.