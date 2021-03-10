Capital Outlay rises by 2%, per capita expenditure to go up

New Delhi: While the revised Budget Estimates for the current fiscal year (FY20-21) showed that the Delhi government had significantly cut back on Capital expenditures and stalled construction projects in light of the pandemic, Tuesday's Budget has allocated Rs 17,201 crore under these expenses - a 2 per cent increase compared to the estimates presented last year, with the biggest Budget of the Delhi government set to increase per capita expenditure to Rs 33,173 in 2021-22.



According to the revised estimates for the current fiscal year, the initial Capital Expenditure was brought down from Rs 16,930 crore to Rs 12,785 crore, mainly due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that slowed the pace of Capital works.

The Establishment expenditure and other committed liabilities are proposed to be increased from Rs 35,500 crore approved in BE 2020-21 to Rs 35,900 crore in the Revised Estimates, mainly due to COVID-19-related expenditure and the budget for schemes and projects is proposed at Rs 23,100 crore in RE 2020-21 against Rs 29,500 crore approved in BE 2020-21.

According to the Budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the outlay in BE 21-22 covers Rs 16,930 crore under Capital expenses and Rs 48,070 crore under Revenue. In BE 2021-22, the budget under capital has increased by 2 per cent whereas the Revenue expenditure has only increased by 8 per cent over BE 2020-21, the Deputy CM said.

Further, the proposed capital outlay of Rs 17,201 crore in 2021-22 is more than double the capital expenditure of Rs 7,430 crore in 2014-15.