Capital gets 28,900 more Covaxin doses for 18-44 age group

New Delhi: Delhi received 28,900 more doses of Covaxin on Wednesday for the 18-44 age group and the stock is enough to cover those eligible for the second dose in the next four days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Thursday.



At present, Delhi has more than 50,110 doses of Covaxin in stock for this category, she said.

There are 1.24 lakh doses of Covishield available for this age group and these can last up to eight days, Atishi said.

She said 47,978 doses of vaccine were administered in Delhi on Wednesday.

A total of 58,30,579 jabs have been given in the city so far since the inoculation exercise against coronavirus started on January 16. Of this, 13,63,193 people have received both the doses.

The capital has 28,620 doses of Covaxin and 5,20,860 doses of Covishield in stock for those aged above 45, frontline workers and healthcare workers, the AAP leader said.

These can last up to two days and 26 days respectively, she added.

Atishi also said the people of Delhi have the right to know how many doses are available for how many days and where.

We appeal to the Central government to focus on making enough vaccines available rather than hiding information regarding stocks, she said.

Delhi did not have vaccines for the 18-44 category for 16 days. People wanted to know whether a vaccine is available, she said.

The Delhi govt believes that people have a right to know about the situation of vaccines and it has been our constant effort to put everything transparently in front of our people, she further said.

The Centre has written to the states and Union territories, advising them not to share the data of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system on vaccine stocks and the temperature of vaccine storage at public forums, saying it is "sensitive information and to be used only for programme improvement".

The Centre, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has rolled out the eVIN system under UIP, which is used to track the vaccine stock status and the temperature at all levels of vaccine storage, from national to the sub-district level.