Capital adds record 83 deaths to toll

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike here till date, taking the infection tally in the national Capital to over 4.5 lakh even as 83 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,143, authorities said.



These fresh cases came out of the 59,035 tests conducted the previous day. The

positivity rate stood at 13.26 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The previous highest single-day spike till date here, 7,745 cases, was recorded on Sunday.

Eighty-three new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national Capital to 7,143.

Delhi had recorded 71 fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday and 5,023 fresh cases. On Saturday and Sunday, 79 and 77 deaths were recorded respectively.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 41,385 from 39,795 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 4,51,382.

Meanwhile, seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check the oxygen saturation level of people, and persons found having it below 94 per cent are to undergo compulsory medical examination.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet on Tuesday shared a copy of the order dated November 9.

"Prompt and appropriate treatment is the key to save lives and combat Covid-19 complications and deaths. All RAT and RTPCR centers are hereby directed to ensure Oxygen saturation. Patients

with less than 94% oxygen saturation to mandatorily undergo a medical examination," he tweeted.

The order to mandatorily check oxygen concentration level comes amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Delhi recorded more than 70 coronavirus-related fatalities for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the death toll to 7,060, while 5,023

fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.4 lakh, according to a bulletin by the health department.

Over 7,000 daily fresh cases have been recorded on two days in November (November 6 and November 8), over 6,000 daily cases four times.

On November 8, the daily infection tally was 7745, the highest single-day spike here till date and 77 deaths. On Saturday, 79 fatalities were recorded, the highest in over four months.

Meanwhile, with the national Capital witnessing a fresh surge in cases of COVID-19, nearly 24,000 calls have been made by people to access Delhi government-run ambulance services during emergency situations in the last two weeks in the city, according to official data.

Besides, the centralised Control Room set up by the Delhi government has received over 5,000 calls to seek coronavirus-related information.

On October 26, the city recorded 54 deaths pushing the toll to 6,312. The next day, 4,853 fresh cases and 44 fatalities were reported.

From October 28 onwards, the surge has been huge and over 5,000 daily cases were recorded per day from October 28-November 1.