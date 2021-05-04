'Can't say reporting crisis is negative'

New Delhi: Observing that reportage on the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be restricted as long as the information is correct and that it is a wrong notion that news about death is "negative news", the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that sought to curb such a reporting which as per the petitioner is causing "a sense of insecurity towards life" among people.



A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh, while refusing to entertain the petition, stated that "not a single violation has been pointed out" in the news reportage.

The petition, filed by advocate Lalit Valecha, stated that television channels have been showing "precarious, pathetic and unbearable pictures" of the bodies of the Covid-19 victims and shortage of oxygen, etc..

The petitioner said such "negative images" should not be glorified and reporting should instill positivity amongst viewers.