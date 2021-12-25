Cannot compromise on pollution, says Rai; air remains 'severe' for fourth day in a row

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the city government will not compromise on pollution and will take necessary action if air quality in the capital keeps deteriorating.



The authorities withdrew the emergency measures in view of a continuous improvement in the air pollution situation, he said.

"If the situation remains unfavourable, we will consult experts and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and take necessary action... We cannot compromise on the pollution issue," Rai said.

Drives against open burning of garbage, dust pollution and polluting vehicles will continue in the city, he added.

"Experts have forecast an improvement from Saturday," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded another "severe" air quality day for the fourth day on the trot, even as authorities predicted a slight improvement in the situation from Saturday onwards.

The city has recorded 22 "severe" air quality days this year so far.

In November, it recorded 11 such days, the highest in the month since the Central Pollution Control Board started maintaining air quality data

in 2015.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index read 415 at 4 pm. It was 423 on Thursday, 407 on Wednesday and 402 on Tuesday.

Neighbouring Faridabad (414), Ghaziabad (386), Greater Noida (368), Gurugram (334) and Noida (397) recorded their air quality in the "very poor" to "severe" category.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR, low ventilation and high humidity kept the air quality in the severe zone.