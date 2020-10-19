Cannabis worth 1.8 cr recovered; accused used to smuggle in ambulance

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said that it has busted an interstate racket of drug peddlers with the arrest of four men while allegedly recovering cannabis worth around Rs 1.8 crores in the international market.



According to police, the accused men used a unique modus operandi to smuggle the drugs into the capital as they used to hire an ambulance from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, while one of them used to pose as a patient to evade arrest.



Two of the accused came to Delhi in the hired vehicle while another came to the city by air. Police said that it laid a trap and caught them while they were waiting for the receiver near Mori Gate Bus terminal.

