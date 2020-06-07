Cannabis stuffed in karaoke seized by Delhi Customs

New Delhi: The officers of Delhi Customs on Saturday seized Cannabis of foreign origin, weighing around 1.9 kg, having a market value of around Rs. 12 lakhs at New Courier Terminal (NCT) in Air Cargo Complex. Officials said that the contraband was stuffed in a Bluetooth amplified PA system (karaoke). Additional Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Dinesh Meena said the consignment was consigned from Gardena city in the California State of USA. "It was a registered consignment being carried by a private courier agency. The Consignor is a company and the consignee an individual based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat," he said.

" After The consignment was passed through X-ray wherein certain suspect images were noticed. The consignment was then opened for detailed physical examination. A tripod stand along with a large speaker, PA system was noticed inside in a packed condition," he said.

He further said that upon examination, the tripod was found to be hollow but nothing was concealed inside. However, when the speaker,PA system was opened further from the back by removing the screws, no circuitry was found inside the speaker indicating that it was a dummy case meant for concealment.

"Further scrutiny revealed four black packets stuffed inside the cavity of the PA system. On careful removal of the multiple layers of the packets, greenish-brown dried flower plants were found concealed in each packet," an official said. The found substance was tested with a field narcotics drug test kit (NDTK) and confirmed to be Cannabis of foreign origin.