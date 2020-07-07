Candle factory fire: NHRC seeks action taken report; factory owner arrested

New Delhi: Following the tragic fire at a candle factory in Modi Nagar of Ghaziabad, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) in the state calling for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks including the action taken against the factory owner and the delinquent officers and the status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and relief provided to the aggrieved.



Meanwhile, Ghaziabad Police have arrested the main accused, the factory owner Nitin Chaudhary in connection with the case. Further investigation is going on in the case. As per locals, Chaudhary earlier used to run a factory manufacturing reels of thread, and he started this business of making birthday sparklers after coming in contact with one Momin from Farukhnagar, who provided him with the raw materials including explosives.

Devpal Singh, SHO of Modinagar police station said that during police interrogations, Nitin had confessed that Momin had 50 percent partnership in the business and used to purchase explosives from Farukhnagar. "A police team was sent to Momin's address which was disclosed by Chaudhary but he fled from the spot, where he had been running illegal activities for the last 8-9 months," the SHO said.

The probe also revealed that a week ago, locals had complained about the illegal factory to the police but cops mentioned the place was a small factory for women who only made sparklers, which is harmless. "It came to light that 90 percent staff in the factory were women and they got Rs 5,000 - Rs 6,000," an officer said

The NHRC has issued notice taking stock of the negligence on the part of police personnel who have allowed the factory to be raised and operated.