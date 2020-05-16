Cancer patient from Noida dies after testing Covid-19 positive; fourth death in GB Nagar

Noida: An elderly man from Noida who was tested positive for Covid-19 has died while four new positive cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar District on Friday. Officials said that the patient was suffering from cancer and has expired due to multiple organ failure.



As per officials, the 71-year-old man, native of sector 150 in Noida, was tested positive for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Delhi where he was being treated for cancer. His family was put to quarantine after he was tested positive. However, the man succumbed on Friday during treatment. This is by far the fourth death due to Coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Apart from this, four persons were tested positive Covid-19 on Friday taking the total number to 242. "Out of 169 reports received on Friday, four persons were tested positive. Two male patients aged 22 and 41 from sector 5 in Noida were tested positive, a 78-year-old female from sector 12 and a 21-year-old male from village Nagla in phase-II of Noida were also tested positive on Friday," said Dr. Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer.

Meanwhile, in a sigh of relief, 10 patients were discharged on Friday after successful treatment of Covid-19. Officials said that five female and three male patients, including a 76-year-old male, were discharged from Sharda hospital while two female patients aged 61 and 32 were discharged from hospital in Delhi.

"A total of 169 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital out of the total 242 positive cases that have been reported from the district. The recovery rate of Gautam Buddh Nagar is nearly 70 per cent and teams have been directed to be more focused on cluster containment, early screening, symptom detection and encourage self regulation," said a senior administrative officer.

Also the number of containment zones in the district have been reduced to 41 which were 51 earlier. On Thursday, 16 areas were removed from the list of hotspots after no new case was reported for 28 days. However, six new areas were added to the list on Friday.