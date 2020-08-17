Cancer injections robbed at gunpoint, four arrested

new delhi: Six costly injections meant to treat cancer were robbed at gunpoint in South East Delhi, with the Delhi Police having arrested four people in the case, including a former pharmaceutical



salesman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police RP Meena said that the case was registered on a complaint from a sales executive of a pharmaceutical company, who said one of his employees had been robbed of the medicines worth around Rs 2,24,000.

The complainant, one Govind Das said that someone had called him to purchase these six injections used in treating cancer. Das initially agreed to supply the medicines and the caller asked that the transaction be conducted near the

Red Fort.

One of Das' employees, Mohammad Anas was sent to supply the injections at the location, following which one of the accused identified himself as Sudhir Dixit and met him. The accused then asked Anas to follow him to Okhla to receive the payment, which Anas did on his scooty.

When they reached near CNG station in front of Shanti Stupa, Anas'scooty was overtaken by two people on a motorcycle. Sudhir Dixit also stopped his scooty. Both motorcycle riders slapped Anas and robbed the medicine bag and ran away. Later during the probe, three accused were nabbed near Kalindi Kunj.

The four accused persons were identified as Aman Sharma (26), Vikas Swami (30), Sakib Khan (28). Due to the lockdown, they were facing a scarcity of money and planned to rob the costly injections to earn a quick buck. They knew the injections were costly as they had worked in the field of pharmacy in Delhi. Accused Shakib called the pharmacy by the name

Sudhir Dixit.

They disclosed that they sold all the injections to one Dhruv Jha and Prabhu Jha at a low rate Rs 1.10 lakh. Further, on their instance, one receiver who was identified as Prabhu was also arrested from Geeta

Colony.