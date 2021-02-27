Campaigning ends, AAP exhorts Delhiites to rid MCDs of graft

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for its alleged mismanagement of civic bodies in the city and asserted that the people of Delhi will vote for AAP candidates in large numbers in Sunday's MCD by-elections on five seats.



While addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Friday where Chadha said that campaigning for the MCD by-elections had come to a close and it was time for people to make an informed decision and cast their vote for the appropriate candidate. He appealed to the people of Delhi to come together and "rid our city of the corruption that had become the norm because of the irresponsibility and lethargy of the BJP".

The AAP leader said, "The people of Delhi will eliminate the 15-year-long corruption cycle of the BJP-ruled MCD by voting for each of the five candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party with an overwhelming majority."

Chadha expressed his confidence in not just the

candidates, but even the public, who he said would vote overwhelmingly for the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP leader told Delhiites that they have "a golden opportunity" to bring about systemic change and requested every voter to come together in support of AAP, keeping its 6 years of work while in power at the Delhi government, as

the base.

Chadha went on to say that the MCDs have three major responsibilities — the cleanliness of Delhi, building and upkeep of small roads and streets in concerned localities, and the cleanliness and beautification of all the parks under its jurisdiction but alleged

corruption in the civic bodies had led them to abandon these duties.

He also said that scams were allegedly a common occurrence in the civic bodies and while in other administrations such scams might surface every 6-months or so, one such scam allegedly comes out in the open every week when it came to the MCDs.

The bypolls will be held on Sunday (February 28) and the results for the five seats will be announced on March 3. Of these five poll-bound municipal wards, four wards had been vacant since last year after the councillors had been elected to the Delhi Assembly.