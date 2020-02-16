Call for Bharat Bandh as Bhim Army, students take out march against CAA and SC's reservation order

New Delhi: Students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia among other universities on Sunday joined a march called by Bhim Army against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and reservation. Scores of people had joined the march called by the Bhim Army, where student organisation such as the All India Students Association (AISA) also participated.



The march was led by the Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

Speaking to Millennium Post the party chief spoke about CAA and said, "The government is lying and they need to understand that this is the public who is speaking out. They want to end Article 14 by bringing CAA and NRC. Whatever decisions will be made against the Constitution will not be acceptable."

The march was planned the same day Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the chief minister. Meanwhile, Manasvi, a student of IP University who had joined the protest spoke about the issue of reservation, which was one of the main issue of the protest.

"In a state like Jharkhand, a Dalit still has to walk barefoot in the land of the upper caste. In such a condition how can they remove reservation?" she said.

In a recent order the Supreme Court ruled that states are not bound to make reservations, nor is reservation in promotions a fundamental right. The top court said that it cannot order state governments to provide reservations. The ruling came against a Uttarakhand high court order.

"This is a joke in the country. In a bench of nine judges. Two judges can scrap the decision of all seven judges. This is wrong and is without facts. Everyone knows how much reservation we got and how much was there. This is our representation and the government cannot take it away from us, not even court," meanwhile, added Azad.

On the other hand, speaking about CAA, a law student from DU said, "When combined with NRC, CAA is nothing but lethal. In simple words, it is partial and unconstitutional."

The demonstration was escorted by the police, where the inspector at the position said the march is allowed but under conditions.

"We are demanding the government to listen to the public. People have made the government. This government needs to take back its decision and remove CAA and NRC," said Azad. The Bhim Army Chief has also given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on February 23 in regard to the Supreme Court's ruling.