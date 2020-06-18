CAIT releases list of 500 Chinese products to be boycotted

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday condemned the attack on Indian soldiers by Chinese military and said that the traders of India have taken a pledge to support CAIT's national movement — " Bhartiya Samaan- Hamara Abhimaan" — to boycott Chinese products and promote Indian goods. The CAIT has released a list of over 500 broad categories of made in china commodities to be boycotted. The objective is to reduce import of Chinese Finished goods by Rs 1 lakh crore, by December 2021.



The list broadly includes, FMCG products, consumer durables, toys, furnishing fabrics, textiles, builder hardware, electrical and electronics, fashion apparel, food, watches, health and packaging products, auto parts, Feng Shui items, Diwali and Holi items, and optical items

among others.

National President of CAIT B.C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal jointly said that presently the import by India from China is about Rs.5.25 lakh crore annually. In the first phase, CAIT has selected more than 500 broad categories of items which includes more than 3,000 items which are made indigenously in India but succumbing to the temptation of cheap items, these were being imported from China until now.

"Manufacturing of these items do not require any sophisticated technology and even if they do, India is well equipped and therefore the goods manufactured in India can be used very easily in place of the Chinese goods which will reduce India's dependence on China for these goods," they said in a statement.

"At present we are stressing only on goods manufactured in China," they added. Both leaders also said that the boycott also includes all types of Chinese applications.