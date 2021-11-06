Cabinet OKs induction of 190 low-floor, CNG buses

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the induction of 190 low-floor, air-conditioned, CNG buses into the city's public transport fleet — a decision that will take the fleet strength to an all-time high of 7,140 buses.



The new buses that will start arriving next year will be fully complaint with BS-VI emission standards and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons and GPS, according to a transport department statement.

The transport department will incur an estimated Rs 1,259 crore on the viability gap funding for 10 years on the prevailing fare structure with the engagement of 190 buses under Cluster Number 16B CLF, it said.

"The lowest bidder IndClan Mobility Private Limited will provide these buses for 16B CLF under the Gross Cost Model of contracting and will be operating from Ghumanera depot," it said.

The latest addition will take the total number of Cluster scheme buses to 3,383.